Helena man arrested on suspicion of rape

A 20-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of rape.

Benjamin Eugene Brewer is charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.

On Jan. 10, law enforcement responded to the hospital to take a sexual assault report. The victim told police she was running some errands with the defendant before the alleged attack the previous day.

The victim detailed to police unwanted and non-consensual sexual contact. She had injuries consistent with her story.

The victim described the clothing the defendant was wearing at the time. A detective pulled surveillance video from the area and was able to observe the victim and defendant in a vehicle together.

The defendant was brought in for an interview and denied being at the location and denied any sexual contact with the victim. Court documents state the defendant was wearing the exact clothing the victim had described. The defendant allegedly tried to stand up and leave, but was told by police he was not allowed to leave. The defendant allegedly refused to listen or comply with police.

The defendant was arrested and also had an active warrant out of municipal court.

Brewer was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Mark Piskolich's court on Friday, Jan. 14. His bail was set at $20,000 and he remains in the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

