Helena man arrested on suspicion of forceful rape

A 20-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of forcefully raping an individual Tuesday night at a home on Washington Street.

Henry Michael Donahoe is charged with aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, a felony.

According to the arresting officer's affidavit, the victim identified Donahoe as an acquaintance. She reported that he pulled her pants down and engaged in sexual intercourse, pinning her legs and pushing her head into the bed.

The victim told Donahoe to stop numerous times, the officer reported.

The victim said she was told that Donahoe had sent a third party a message saying he was going to have sex with the victim whether she wanted to or not.

According to the arresting officer, Donahoe hid in the Washington Street residence until authorities obtained a search warrant and located him inside.

Donahoe acknowledged that he had been with the victim but denied any sexual contact with her, the affidavit states.

He also told authorities "hypothetically" the victim or third party had accessed his phone and sent the messages, the affidavit says. He would not allow law enforcement to view the messages on his phone.

Donahoe was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

Are charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

