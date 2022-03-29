Helena man arrested after shooting at law enforcement more than 60 times

A 70-year-old Helena man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after firing more than 60 shots at local law enforcement over the weekend.

David Joseph Madden is charged with felony assault with a weapon, felony criminal endangerment and six charges of felony assault on a peace officer.

The incident took place on Saturday around 8 p.m. when someone reported a fire in a field near the 4000 block of Deal Lane. The complainant, a victim in this case, reportedly tried to contact the resident at the property and advise them of the fire. The victim reportedly tried to put the fire out, but failed to do so. The victim then entered the residence to warn the owner.

Court documents state that the door to the residence was wide open and nobody acknowledged the victim's announcement. The victim reportedly went upstairs to make sure nobody was in danger, and the defendant was hiding in a room and aimed a shotgun at the victim. The victim tried to explain the situation and the defendant reportedly threatened to shoot him.

The defendant later admitted to starting the fire himself.

According to police officials, the defendant had a .22 rifle, an AR-15 style .223 rifle and two 12-gauge shotguns. He allegedly used those firearms to fire more than 60 rounds at law enforcement over the next four hours.

While deputies were still responding to the area, the defendant called 911 and announced that he had a rifle. He made statements that people were shooting at him and trying to kill him. The defendant would not evacuate his residence and advised he would defend himself against people on his property he believed were trying to harm him.

Over the course of the incident, law enforcement never fired a shot at the defendant or his home. Authorities said there was no evidence that anyone was shooting at him.

As law enforcement was responding, the fire was still going next to the home. The fire department was unable to respond due to safety concerns of the defendant shooting at them. The defendant spoke with a deputy over the telephone and agreed to meet law enforcement unarmed outside his residence so fire personnel could put out the fire.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies attempted to contact the defendant again via loudspeaker and telephone. The defendant allegedly ignored all attempts to contact him and began firing erratically from the home. Court documents state that the first shots appeared to be in random directions. A short time later, he began firing at law enforcement vehicles on scene.

At the time, sheriff's office deputies and a single Bureau of Land Management officer who responded to assist were on scene. The deputies heard multiple rounds ricochet and pass over their heads while taking cover behind patrol vehicles. The defendant allegedly continued to shoot rounds at random from within his residence in all directions.

The SWAT team was then requested to assist with the incident.

SWAT responded with the Ballistically Engineered Armored Rescue vehicle, which the defendant also fired upon. According to Sheriff Leo Dutton, this is why the vehicle was used.

"Because of the level of violence the armor on the truck acts as a shield," Dutton said. "We have only ever used the BEAR in a defensive manner. It has saved the lives of peace officers."

As the standoff continued, so did the burning fire outside the home. The defendant allegedly tried to sneak away under the cover of darkness armed with two rifles and an abundance of ammunition. However, equipment on the BEAR allowed law enforcement to see the defendant, who was apprehended by an officer in the outer perimeter. This happened around midnight.

Over the course of the standoff, law enforcement tried to negotiate with the defendant, who reportedly refused. Dutton said they don't deploy SWAT or the BEAR very often, noting this was only the second time the BEAR had been deployed. He said SWAT is the most well-trained unit in the area and they practice what to do in situations like this one.

In total, 23 members of law enforcement responded to the call including local law enforcement and the Gallatin County SWAT team and Montana Highway Patrol.

It was later determined that the defendant allegedly tried to fire at staged firefighters, but the incident ended with no injuries to anyone.

"I just want to thank the team for their great work," Dutton said. "I also want to thank the citizen that reported it, who was trying to do something noble. I'm just thankful that nobody got hurt."

Madden remains in jail at this time. His bond was set at $20,000.

