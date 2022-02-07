Helena man arrested after allegedly pointing gun and pulling trigger

Authorities said an 18-year-old Helena man was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment after allegedly pointing a gun at another man and pulling the trigger, but the weapon did not fire.

Gunnar Lee Shelton was taken to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, and bond was set at $30,000.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputy Cole Fuhrman was sent to the Valley Hub, 4960 N. Montana Ave., on Dec. 8 regarding an alleged assault that occurred Dec. 2, according to documents filed Jan. 28 in Justice Court in Helena.

A husband and wife said the husband had been confronted by a man who “flashed” and pointed a handgun toward him. He and the man went outside and argued. According to charging documents, the man said he was going to start “cracking some skulls,” according to a Jan. 26, affidavit, filed Jan. 26 by Deputy County Attorney Josh Nemeth.

The suspect allegedly tried to chamber a round in the small handgun but the round became stuck sideways in the slide. The man set the gun, later identified as a Springfield XD-S 9 mm, on the ground and the wife was able to get the handgun and put it in their vehicle.

The husband said there were other times when the suspect pointed the gun at him. He said the man put the handgun against the husband’s head and pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire due to the round not properly placed in the chamber.

"I haven't been OK the past couple days with it," the husband told the deputy. "It's been bothering me a little bit."

“If it didn’t jam, I wouldn’t be standing here,” he said.

The suspect put the gun in his waistband and began yelling at the couple, who walked to their vehicle to leave, court documents state. He tried to hug the husband and apologize, but the husband pushed him away. The gun fell from the suspect's waistband and he allegedly picked it up, tried to chamber a round and pulled the trigger again.

The couple tried to leave the parking lot in their vehicle, authorities said in court documents. The suspect allegedly stepped in front of them and pointed the gun at the husband, who was driving. They got out and told the man to stop, and that they have children and needed to leave. The suspect put the gun on the ground, and the couple put it in their vehicle.

The husband gave the gun to the deputy along with a 9 mm round. The magazine was missing, and authorities said it had fallen out during the altercation. The couple told the deputy they did not call 911 because they didn't know the man’s name. The bartender said the man showed an ID that said he was in his early 20s.

The deputy was provided with the man’s name later by the bartender.

Deputies said Shelton is on supervision with juvenile probation and turned 18 on Dec. 31. He is wanted on a separate assault allegation that occurred in 2021, but had not been located.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

