Helena man accused of trying to solicit sex from officer posing as 14-year-old boy

A 25-year-old Helena man allegedly attempted to solicit sex from an undercover Helena police officer posing as a 14-year-old boy.
According to the arresting officer's affidavit, Jackson Robert McGinnis wrote a personal ad on a social media platform under a false name seeking a "casual encounter."
When the undercover officer answered the ad, McGinnis, posing as a Calvin Jacobson, asked the officer his age "and indicated under 18 was a plus." The undercover officer replied that he was 14 years old, the affidavit states.
McGinnis told the officer he was in Helena, that the officer would have to come to him, and that he worked at "a local motel" where he could get them a room. McGinnis suggested that the two could perform oral sex on each other.
Following the initial conversation, McGinnis asked the undercover officer to delete the messages.
On May 1, the officer obtained a search warrant to communicate further with McGinnis, who sent a message to the officer's fake social media account just before 3 p.m. that day.
"Within a few lines of communication, McGinnis inquired about performing oral sex," the affidavit states.
McGinnis told the officer his boss was leaving at 6 p.m. and to meet him in room 122.
Multiple officers responded to the hotel, located on the 3100 block of Sanders Street, and located McGinnis, who had left a sign on the front desk and took the office cordless phone into the room with him.
McGinnis admitted to officers he had created a fake social media account under the name Calvin Jacobson and enticed who he believed to be a 14-year-old boy to meet him for sex on April 30 and May 1.
McGinnis was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with two felony counts of sexual abuse of children.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
