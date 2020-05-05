Helena man accused of trying to solicit sex from officer posing as 14-year-old boy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 25-year-old Helena man allegedly attempted to solicit sex from an undercover Helena police officer posing as a 14-year-old boy.

According to the arresting officer's affidavit, Jackson Robert McGinnis wrote a personal ad on a social media platform under a false name seeking a "casual encounter."

When the undercover officer answered the ad, McGinnis, posing as a Calvin Jacobson, asked the officer his age "and indicated under 18 was a plus." The undercover officer replied that he was 14 years old, the affidavit states.

McGinnis told the officer he was in Helena, that the officer would have to come to him, and that he worked at "a local motel" where he could get them a room. McGinnis suggested that the two could perform oral sex on each other.

Following the initial conversation, McGinnis asked the undercover officer to delete the messages.

On May 1, the officer obtained a search warrant to communicate further with McGinnis, who sent a message to the officer's fake social media account just before 3 p.m. that day.

"Within a few lines of communication, McGinnis inquired about performing oral sex," the affidavit states.