Helena man accused of threatening to open fire on hospital

A 55-year-old Helena man was arrested after allegedly threatening to open fire on a local hospital last month, triggering a lockdown.

Daniel Patrick Moriarty is charged with felony assault with a weapon.

On March 8, officer Alex Nimmick of the Helena Police department received a call from dispatch regarding an individual making threats to St. Peter's Health. He was informed that a man claimed to be sitting in a tree on hospital property. The man claimed to have a gun and said he intended to "shoot everyone."

The complainant told Nimmick that the man said the hospital owed him money because he was a taxpayer and that if he didn't get the money, he would start shooting whoever left the hospital, including women and children. Officers responded to the scene and initiated a lockdown of the hospital grounds while they searched the area. The search yielded no suspects at that time, but an officer remained on the scene for the duration of the evening.