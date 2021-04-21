Helena man accused of threatening school shooting

A 25-year-old Helena man was arrested after allegedly threatening to carry out a school shooting.

Christian Tyler Davidson is charged with felony intimidation.

On April 6, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office detectives met with a woman who said said the defendant had made concerning statements to her.

The woman said the defendant had recently been released from prison and had exhibited escalating violent behavior. She reported that during a recent argument, the defendant told her that if she didn't buy him a machine to record rap music, he would "shoot up a whole bunch of innocent children" at an elementary school.

The defendant allegedly stated that the incident would be "worse than Columbine," referencing the 1999 school shooting that left 13 victims dead at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado.

A criminal history check showed that the defendant was on parole for intimidation and criminal mischief.

