Helena man accused of third felony stalking offense

A Helena man with two prior stalking convictions is accused of committing the crime again.

Justin James Fifield, 47, has been charged with one felony count of stalking, his third offense, and two felony counts of possession of dangerous drugs.

A Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputy was dispatched to the 4600 block of Birdseye Road on June 19 for a report of a violation of a no-contact order and a permanent order of protection.

The victim told the deputy that Fifield sent the victim about 20 text messages "which included profanities, harassing statements and indications (the individual's) children would commit suicide," according to the deputy's affidavit.

The victim also stated the names and phone numbers of the victim and the victim's parents were spray-painted on structures in the Helena area along with lewd messages, which the deputy verified, according to the affidavit. The victim stated they believed Fifield did the painting.

Deputies interviewed Fifield at his residence, the basement of his father's home, and reported observing similar spray painting at that residence.

Deputies arrested Fifield nearly a week after the initial complaint, on June 25.