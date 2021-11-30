Helena man accused of shooting at woman

A 60-year-old Helena man has been accused of firing a handgun at a woman as she was driving away.

Donald Leroy Harris Jr. is charged with felony assault with a weapon and felony tampering with evidence.

On Nov. 13, law enforcement was dispatched to the 1800 block of Lucky Strike Road for a report of an assault with a weapon.

Deputies spoke with the victim, who said she had been in a verbal argument with the defendant. The victim said when she tried to leave the scene, the defendant fired a gun at her car. The victim said the defendant was standing in front of her car when he pulled out a handgun from his coat. She reportedly tried to drive away as the defendant fired a single shot, which hit her vehicle.

A deputy observed a hole in a rear tire of the victim's vehicle. It was still leaking air at the time.

The defendant agreed to meet with deputies after being contacted by phone. The defendant confirmed that he was in a verbal argument with the woman in the driveway. He was standing near the front of her vehicle when she tried to drive away. He claimed she almost ran him over. The defendant denied firing a shot at the victim and denied a firearm was even present.

Deputies located a single .45 caliber shell casing near a set of fresh tire tracks in the driveway. The appearance of the tracks indicated the driver was in a hurry.

The defendant's father told deputies he gave Harris a .45 caliber handgun four months prior. The defendant was supposed to give the gun to a friend for home defense, but the father could not confirm where the gun was or provide any further information.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

