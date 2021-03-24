Helena man accused of sexually assaulting children

A 35-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting two children.

Levi Winter Golie is charged with two felony counts of sexual assault that allegedly occurred between November 2018 and March 2021.

On March 21 the Child Abuse Hotline told a deputy from the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office that a girl younger than 15 reported that her sister, who is younger than 10, had been sexually abused.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Forensic interviews took place on March 10.

The older girl alleged that the defendant sexually abused her on multiple occasions. She said Golie touched her inappropriately while he thought she was sleeping, and that he would act like he was trying to grab the TV remote or something else when she awoke.

She also reported that she witnessed the sexual abuse of the younger girl many times, including while Golie was changing her diaper. The younger girl said she and Golie enjoyed to snuggle and that they usually wear pajamas when they snuggle.

The defendant was later interviewed by a detective. During the interview he admitted to using drugs while he had custody of the victims, but denied any sexual contact.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 5

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.