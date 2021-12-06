Helena man accused of sexual intercourse without consent with 12-year-old girl

A 37-year-old Helena man was charged Monday with sexual intercourse without consent with a 12-year-old girl, authorities said.

Daniel Martin Staley made an initial appearance regarding the felony in Helena Justice Court and was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. His bond was set at $10,000.

According to a Dec. 3 affidavit filed by Helena police Detective Brandon Wootan, police received a call from Child Protective Services on Nov. 26 saying that a girl indicated some form of sexual abuse had occurred. However, in a Nov. 30 interview with authorities she said she was nervous about discussing personal information and did not feel safe sharing details with the interviewer.

Child Protective Services called police on Dec. 3, saying a man who lived in the Stabern Street home with the girl “admitted” to them that he had sexually touched her.

The man talked to police later in the day and said he and the girl had sexual relations in July or August at the home and that both promised each other they would never tell anyone else what happened, authorities said. Police said the man told them he knew what he did was wrong.

