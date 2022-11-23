Helena man accused of raping woman after date

A 38-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of raping a woman after a date at a bar.

Matthew David George is charged with felony aggravated sexual intercourse without consent and felony sexual intercourse without consent.

On Nov. 17, a deputy was advised of a request for a phone call regarding a woman who reported she had been drugged and sexually assaulted. The deputy met with the woman.

According to charging documents, the woman said George added her on social media and asked her out on a date. She told authorities she agreed to a date on Nov. 12 and the two went out to a bar, where she had two half glasses of wine. She said that on the drive home, she began to feel intoxicated like she had consumed more alcohol than she had, according to the affidavit filed Nov. 21 in Justice Court of Helena.

Court documents say they arrived at the woman’s house, where she began to have trouble walking, stating she felt like she could not function. She said George picked her up and took her to the bedroom, the documents say.

The woman said she told George multiple times that she didn’t want to have sex with him, according to court records. She said George didn’t listen and touched her sexually multiple times throughout the night, the records say. At one point, he strangled her to the point of her almost blacking out, the woman told officials.

George was located by the deputy and placed under arrest.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.