Helena man accused of raping and assaulting child

A 53-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of repeatedly raping and assaulting a child.

Michael Adams is charged with three felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent and one felony count of sexual assault, according to court records.

A trained forensic interviewer interviewed the victim twice at the Lewis and Clark Advocacy Center, once in August 2018 and again in October 2019. The victim reported being groped, assaulted and raped by Adams multiple times.

The crimes allegedly occurred from January 2010 to August 2018.

The arrest affidavit and complaint filed in the case do not explain the gap between the time the alleged crimes were reported in 2018 and when Adams was arrested on July 5, 2022.

His bond is set at $75,000.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.