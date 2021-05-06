 Skip to main content
Helena man accused of raping a child
editor's pick alert top story

Helena man accused of raping a child

Tori Nathaniel Hamlin

A 20-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of raping a child younger than 8 several years ago. 

Tori Nathaniel Hamlin is charged with six counts of felony sexual intercourse without consent.

In October 2020, the Helena Police Department received a case from the Great Falls Police Department regarding a series of sexual abuse incidents that allegedly occurred in Helena from January 2015 to May 2016. The victim reported the abuse during forensic interviews in Great Falls.

Hamlin's bond was set at $150,000 by Justice of the Peace Michael Swingley.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

