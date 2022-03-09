Helena man accused of rape

A 28-year-old Helena man has been accused of raping a woman while she was too intoxicated to consent.

Wesley Freeman Strickland is charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent in an incident that is alleged to have occurred in June. He was arrested and charged in February, after the state crime lab matched a DNA sample provided by the defendant to DNA found on a vaginal swab of the victim.

Court documents state that more specifically the lab found a deduced partial DNA profile consistent with that of the defendant. The report noted the frequency of occurrence of that profile among unrelated people in the U.S. population is estimated to be 1 and 157 quintillion.

On June 12, law enforcement responded to the Quality Inn in Helena for reports of an assault. They met with the woman and a friend of hers. She told police that she had gone out the previous night to the Sapphire Bar in Helena. She said she planned to not drink, but then began to feel weird after drinking a soda.

The victim reported that she didn't remember anything after that from the night, but noted her friends had shared their observations with her. A different friend, said they found her lying in the parking garage. Her clothing was covered in vomit and she had no recollection of how she got there. She was taken to another friend's home by the friend that found her.

The victim showed law enforcement bites on her neck and bruising on her leg which were not there the prior night.

Reportedly, the woman recalled the defendant being at the bar. She said a few weeks prior to that night he had kicked her out of his vehicle. She reported that he had approached her and talked to her at the bar, but she didn't remember anything after that.

Law enforcement asked the woman to submit to a sexual assault examination at the hospital and she agreed.

A few days later, the friend who drove her home was contacted by police. They reported the woman went back and fourth between the Rialto and Sapphire Bar all evening. They found her about 1:30 a.m. laying in the parking garage. The friend recalled the woman saying something about believing she had sex.

Parking garage footage showed the woman walking around after a red pickup leaves. A while later, the video shows another vehicle that appears to pick up the woman. The vehicle was a maroon Chevrolet pickup with temporary plates.

Police would later determine this vehicle belongs to the defendant.

When meeting with the defendant, he told police that he was surprised the woman recognized him because she was "so intoxicated." He reported she was "9 out of 10 as far as the extreme level of intoxication." The defendant claimed he arrived downtown near midnight and left shortly after. He claimed to be at Shellie's Country Cafe shortly after midnight until 3 a.m.

Court documents state the defendant wavered in stating where he parked. When shown photos of the garage footage, he agreed they were of his vehicle.

In August, a detective obtained a warrant for a DNA sample from the defendant. On Feb.4, the detective would receive the aforementioned report from the state crime lab.

Strickland saw Justice of the Peace Mark Piskolich on March 8. Piskolich set Strickland's bail at $50,000 and a district court arraignment hearing for March 25.

As of March 9, Strickland is still being detained in the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

