Helena man accused of rape in 2020 pleads guilty to lesser charge

A Helena man who was arrested in 2020 on suspicion of raping a woman he met at a downtown bar pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of felony criminal endangerment as part of a plea deal reached Nov. 3.

Robert James Starz, who was arrested on Nov. 30, 2020, was originally charged with four felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent. Through the plea deal, one of the counts was amended to felony criminal endangerment and the other three counts were dismissed.

Starz was sentenced to three years in the Montana Department of Corrections with all time suspended. Starz has been ordered to pay surcharge and restitution charges totaling $995.50.

Under the conditions of the plea deal, Starz is not required to register as a sex offender; he shall have no contact with the accuser; and he must abide by standard conditions of probation such as not leaving his assigned district without obtaining written permission, not owning or possessing any firearms, not possessing drugs or alcohol, submitting monthly written reports to his probation/parole officer, etc.