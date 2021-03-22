Helena man accused of possessing child porn, information on cannibalism

Authorities arrested a 51-year-old Helena man who was allegedly found in possession of child pornography and information about cannibalism.

Kenneth Lyle Kreiger Jr. is charged with felony sexual abuse of children for allegedly possessing nude images of children under age 12.

In November, Google contacted Helena authorities to report internet activity on a local account involving children engaged in sexually explicit activity. Google made this report in accordance with federal law. The tip contained digital files portraying approximately four 8-year-old girls in sexually suggestive positions and engaged in sexual acts.

The images and videos had been downloaded multiple times, and the files were stored and accessed by a Google account owned by a "Ken Kreiger Jr."

On Dec. 1, authorities used an open source internet search to locate Kreiger's address. On Dec. 18, a search warrant was executed on the property and authorities seized multiple electronic devices including computers, cellphones and storage drives.