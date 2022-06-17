Helena man accused of molesting young girl

An 86-year-old Helena man has been charged with two felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent with an 8-year-old girl, according to court documents.

Phillip Alexander Lemieux was charged Wednesday in Helena Justice Court and is in custody at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

Around 7 p.m. June 13, Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputies met with the girl to talk about an incident that occurred in the 3000 block of Barrett Road.

The girl said she and the defendant were riding a lawnmower when he touched her sexually. She said a similar incident had occurred in his home when she was seated on his lap.

She was taken to St. Peter’s Health for a Sexual Assault Nurse Examination.

The girl told investigators she received permission from family before riding with the defendant. While on the lawnmower she said she told the defendant she did not like it when he touched her.

She said she also told him the same when he touched her inside his home, and she left.

The defendant talked to deputies in the Law and Justice Center without an attorney present and denied sexually touching the girl in his home or on the lawnmower. He also said the girl never sat on his lap in his home.

He said the girl asked him to change the TV channel so she could watch cartoons. He said he did not know how to do that and told the girl to go home. He said the girl left.

He was arrested and taken to the detention center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

