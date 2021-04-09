Helena man accused of molesting two young girls

A 52-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of sexually molesting two young girls between June 2015 and January 2019.

Kenneth Michael Hamlin is charged with five counts of felony sexual assault on the girls, who were younger than 10.

In October 2020, the Helena Police Department was contacted by the Great Falls Police Department regarding a series of sexual abuse incidents that allegedly occurred in Helena over the past several years. The incidents were reported by the children during forensic interviews conducted in Great Falls.

Court documents state that the children told police the defendant touched them inappropriately over the top of their clothing. One of the girls reported that Hamilin used a loofah and his hands to wash her in the shower even though she was old enough to wash herself.

Hamlin is also accused of making the girls sit on his lap, putting the younger child's hand on his genitals, and forcing her to shower with him.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

