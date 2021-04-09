Helena man accused of molesting two young girls

A 52-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of sexually molesting two young girls between June 2015 and January 2019.
Kenneth Michael Hamlin is charged with five counts of felony sexual assault on the girls, who were younger than 10.
Support Local Journalism
In October 2020, the Helena Police Department was contacted by the Great Falls Police Department regarding a series of sexual abuse incidents that allegedly occurred in Helena over the past several years. The incidents were reported by the children during forensic interviews conducted in Great Falls.
Court documents state that the children told police the defendant touched them inappropriately over the top of their clothing. One of the girls reported that Hamilin used a loofah and his hands to wash her in the shower even though she was old enough to wash herself.
Hamlin is also accused of making the girls sit on his lap, putting the younger child's hand on his genitals, and forcing her to shower with him.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Tags
- Crime And Courts
- Kenneth Michael Hamlin
- Helena Mt
- Great Falls Mt
- Helena Police Department
- Great Falls Police Department
- Child Molster
- Child Molestation
- Child Sexual Abuse
- Sexual Assault
- Child Sex Crimes
- Child Predator
- Incident
- Defendant
- Sexual Abuse
- Criminal Law
- Crime
- Law
- Great Falls
- Police Department
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Tyler Manning
Education and Business Reporter
Education and Business reporter for Helena Independent Record.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.