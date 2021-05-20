Helena man accused of molesting a child

A 53-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of molesting a girl younger than 16 years old.

Timothy Lane Bradham is charged with felony sexual assault.

On May 6, law enforcement received a report from Child Protective Services. This report indicated that a young girl in a separate case disclosed that the victim in this case had been sexually abused by the defendant.

The young girl told investigators that she witnessed the defendant grabbing the victim's groin. The victim was a preteen and the defendant was 53 at the time.

The victim's mother told a detective the victim said the defendant had been touching her sexually over her clothes. The mother reported that she confronted the defendant about this, and he admitted to sexually abusing the victim.

During a forensic interview on May 17, the victim told police in writing that the defendant had touched her and that she knew it was wrong, but that she was afraid he would go to jail if she reported it.

When confronted by detectives, the defendant said he would agree to whatever the victim had said.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

