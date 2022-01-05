Helena man accused of child rape

A 58-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of raping children younger than 12.

Stephen Eric Walks is charged with three counts of sexual intercourse without consent. Two of the charges have an alternative charge of felony sexual assault.

On Nov. 1, 2020, a parent disclosed to a Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy that her daughter said the defendant had touched her private parts. The issue was referred to the detective division and the child was forensically interviewed. The child was reportedly hesitant to speak about the incident.

The child said the first incident happened several years ago when she was younger than 10. The child said she went into the garage with the defendant to give a treat to the dog at that time. According to the child, the defendant touched her inappropriately in the garage and it caused her physical pain. The child also talked about another time when the defendant allegedly touched her inappropriately.

A second child under age 12 also reported that the defendant had touched her in an inappropriate manner.

During an interview in January 2021, the defendant denied touching either of the two children. He acknowledge that he and one of the children were in the garage together but denied touching her.

The defendant's wife told authorities that the defendant grabbed one of the children when she was falling off the steps at her house, which made the child's private area raw.

Walks appeared before Lewis and Clark County Justice Court Judge Michael Swingley on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Swingley set bond for Walks at $100,000.

