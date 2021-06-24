 Skip to main content
Helena man accused of assaulting wife
0 comments
editor's pick

Nicholas Lee Pettit

A 38-year-old Helena man has been accused of assaulting his wife. 

Nicholas Lee Pettit is charged with felony partner or family member assault (third offense). 

On June 18, law enforcement responded after a woman called to say she had been punched multiple times by her husband. The victim told police that it had been painful when her husband hit her and left lumps on her head. Court documents state that the responding officer was able to confirm lumps the injuries. 

A third party who saw the assault advised that the defendant hit the victim several times in the head following an argument. 

The defendant has two prior partner or family member assault convictions in 2001 and 2015. The defendant also had two confirmed warrants for his arrest at the time. 

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

