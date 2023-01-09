Helena lawmaker dismissed from lawsuit against Intermountain by ex-employee

A Lewis and Clark County District Court judge has dismissed Helena lawmaker Mary Caferro from a lawsuit involving Intermountain Children’s Home and one of its former employees, saying the plaintiff failed to make her case and Caferro’s alleged statements are not defamatory.

First Judicial District Court Judge Mike Menahan said plaintiff Courtney Rogaski did not prove allegations of tortious interference, says the plaintiff did not identify statements Caferro allegedly made to other parties.

“Rogaski’s complaint fails to state a claim upon which relief may be granted,” Menahan wrote in his Dec. 2 filing.

“While Montana case law regarding claims for slander is limited, the Montana Supreme Court has held ‘allegedly libelous statements must be aimed specifically at the person claiming injury,’” Menahan also wrote in his 11-page decision.

Rogaski, a psychotherapist, was fired from Intermountain July 12, days after Caferro reported her to law enforcement. The plaintiff’s husband and Caferro had a heated telephone discussion July 3 about Caferro's campaign strategy, court documents state.

The complaint and demand for jury trial against Interemountain and Caferro was filed July 14. The plaintiff, who had worked at Intermountain since late 2020, seeks a jury trial and monetary damages to be determined, including attorney fees and court costs.

Aside from the claims against Caferro, the suit alleges that Intermountain terminated Rogaski without good cause and in violation of its own internal procedures. And it is accused of violating the Montana Wrongful Discharge from Employment Act.

Caferro, a Democrat who won her election Nov. 8 and is now serving in the House of Representatives in the Montana Legislature, declined comment, her attorney said, noting the lawsuit is still pending between Rogaski and Intermountain.

Nick LeTang, attorney for Rogaski, said they would appeal and that the lawsuit involving Intermountain would move forward. He said he respected Menahan’s decision.

“Ms. Rogaski’s complaint shined a light on Ms. Caferro’s abuse of her political position by seeking the termination of a constituent’s spouse over a political disagreement,” he wrote in an email. “Ms. Caferro’s actions of directly calling Sheriff Dutton and Intermountain over a political phone call with Ms. Rogaski’s spouse speaks for itself.”

The name of Rogaski’s husband, Adam Mauro, is not included in the suit.

However, according to emails provided earlier to the Independent Record by LeTang, Mauro sent Caferro a Feb. 1 text message stating he was concerned about legislative funding for the Montana Comprehensive School Community Treatment program in which his wife was employed.

Mauro and Caferro had several discussions and texts about the her election campaign, and they had been amicable until the July 3 discussion, court documents state.

The July lawsuit says that on July 3, Mauro told Caferro during a 28-minute phone call he would vote for her opponent based on her legislative record and campaign strategy. Caferro said she no longer had time to talk, it says.

Mauro asked her if she was serious, and Caferro said she was, court documents state.

According to the suit, Mauro replied “We’re f***ed. We’re f***ed," and then hung up the phone.

Caferro then contacted Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton, who then called Mauro. Caferro also called Intermountain, as she is the legal guardian of a client “and therefore the communication was privileged," Menahan said.

Rogaski alleged Caferro’s discussions with Dutton and Intermountain were defamatory, because they were false and calculated to “injure Rogaski in her profession,” Menahan said in his Dec. 2 decision.

He said Rogaski’s complaint did not allege Caferro even mentioned Rogaski during the phone call with Dutton, only that she spoke to the sheriff about Rogaski’s husband and the sheriff spoke to Rogaski’s husband about Caferro’s concerns.

The judge also struck down Rogaski’s allegations of tortious interference, saying Caferro’s communication with Rogaski’s employer was privileged and therefore not actionable.

Menahan said Rogaski also was not entitled to compensatory or punitive damages. He notes she has filed a Montana Department of Labor and Industry Complaint, and said those allegations are vague.

According the dismissal letter provided to the Independent Record by the plaintiff, Intermountain said its investigation found several instances in which Rogaski's behavior interrupted the agency’s operations.

It said the July 3 phone call of actions taken either by her or with her consent was a principal concern, noting that Caferro is the guardian of a child receiving Intermountain services.

“These confrontational actions, by telephone call and text message, were ostensibly done based on that guardian’s position as a member of the Montana legislature, related to matters connected to your employment at Intermountain,” the letter says.

An attorney representing Intermountain did not immediately return a call seeking comment.