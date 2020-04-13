Helena judge cleared of wrongdoing in negligent homicide sentencing

A judge appointed by the Montana Supreme Court found that Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Michael McMahon acted with "integrity and honesty" when he sentenced Gregg Trude, who pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in October 2019.
Trude, a former NRA instructor, was charged with negligent homicide and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies, after a round from his .300 Winchester Magnum accidentally discharged in the old K-Mart parking lot on Cedar Street in October 2018, killing Helena Dr. Eugene "Buzz" Walton.
Trude initially pleaded not guilty to the negligent homicide charge but changed his plea to guilty during trial. The charge of tampering with evidence was dismissed.
Trude then appealed to the state Supreme Court, asking for McMahon to be disqualified for impartiality stemming from his personal relationship with Walton. Trude also asked to be released from prison and retried.
The higher court granted Trude's request for a hearing to determine McMahon's impartiality, but left the latter two requests to be decided on following that hearing.
In his opinion filed last week, former District Judge Ed McLean, who came out of retirement to preside over the proceedings at the request of Acting Chief Justice of the Montana Supreme Court James Shea, wrote "Judge McMahon acted with integrity and honesty in the proceeding and this matter is referred back to him for further disposition in accordance with the agreed upon disposition agreement."
That agreement, filed Monday, calls for Trude to retract his request to withdraw his guilty plea and his request to disqualify McMahon. He will also waive his right to further challenge his conviction if the agreement is approved.
In exchange, Trude would gain the ability to seek parole after serving 25 percent of his sentence, 318 days in this case, an opportunity which was not afforded to him in McMahon's initial sentencing.
Lewis and Clark County Attorney Leo Gallagher in an interview said he is not recommending the eligibility of parole, but under the agreement, he cannot oppose it.
Trude will also be able to request he be transferred to the supervision of the Montana Department of Corrections to serve out the remainder of his sentence at one of its holding facilities. He is currently serving time within the Great Falls Regional Prison.
That decision will be made at the discretion of the department of corrections.
The agreement also states if either Sentence Review or the Montana Parole Board does reduce Trude's 1,272-day prison sentence, he will contribute 500 hours toward "teaching or assisting at a hunter-safety course."
McMahon will decide whether to allow the agreement during a resentencing hearing scheduled for Wednesday at 4 p.m.
The agreement states Walton's widow, Leslie Walton, opposes it, but Gallagher said McLean asked the parties come to the compromise.
Trude will also be required to pay restitution to the tune of $3,746,500, an amount requested by Leslie Walton as part of the presentence investigation and agreed to by Trude as part of this agreement. $9,500 of the total amount will go to Crime Victim's Compensation with the rest to be paid to Leslie Walton for medical expenses and lost wages.
Further, Trude will be required to forfeit all of his firearms, firearm paraphernalia and ammunition, as well as his 2008 Ducati model 1098 motorcycle, valued by Kelley Blue Book at $7,865, to the Helena Police Department. The police will auction off the assets, and the proceeds will go to Leslie Walton as a credit against the restitution owed.
