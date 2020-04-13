Helena judge cleared of wrongdoing in negligent homicide sentencing

That agreement, filed Monday, calls for Trude to retract his request to withdraw his guilty plea and his request to disqualify McMahon. He will also waive his right to further challenge his conviction if the agreement is approved.

In exchange, Trude would gain the ability to seek parole after serving 25 percent of his sentence, 318 days in this case, an opportunity which was not afforded to him in McMahon's initial sentencing.

Lewis and Clark County Attorney Leo Gallagher in an interview said he is not recommending the eligibility of parole, but under the agreement, he cannot oppose it.

Trude will also be able to request he be transferred to the supervision of the Montana Department of Corrections to serve out the remainder of his sentence at one of its holding facilities. He is currently serving time within the Great Falls Regional Prison.

That decision will be made at the discretion of the department of corrections.

The agreement also states if either Sentence Review or the Montana Parole Board does reduce Trude's 1,272-day prison sentence, he will contribute 500 hours toward "teaching or assisting at a hunter-safety course."