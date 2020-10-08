 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helena inmate charged with in-custody rape
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Helena inmate charged with in-custody rape

{{featured_button_text}}
Kaitlyn Dawn Polich

Kaitlyn Polich

A 24-year-old East Helena woman incarcerated at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center is accused of searching another inmate's body cavity for drugs. 

Kaitlyn Dawn Polich was charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On June 6, a different inmate in the detention center told a correctional officer that she had witnessed a sexual assault of a newly booked female. 

The victim told deputies she was confronted by other inmates about having drugs in her possession. The victim reported that she denied having any drugs, but Polich allegedly said she wanted to check and then penetrated the other inmate's body cavity.

Another witness told a similar story of Polich assaulting the victim while other inmates crowded around.

Polich was incarcerated earlier this year on charges of felony theft (seventh offense), felony criminal endangerment, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor marijuana possession.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 comments
0
3
0
0
7

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News