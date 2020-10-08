Helena inmate charged with in-custody rape

A 24-year-old East Helena woman incarcerated at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center is accused of searching another inmate's body cavity for drugs.

Kaitlyn Dawn Polich was charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent.

On June 6, a different inmate in the detention center told a correctional officer that she had witnessed a sexual assault of a newly booked female.

The victim told deputies she was confronted by other inmates about having drugs in her possession. The victim reported that she denied having any drugs, but Polich allegedly said she wanted to check and then penetrated the other inmate's body cavity.

Another witness told a similar story of Polich assaulting the victim while other inmates crowded around.

Polich was incarcerated earlier this year on charges of felony theft (seventh offense), felony criminal endangerment, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor marijuana possession.

