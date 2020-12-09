Helena hospital asks court to dismiss class-action suit over oncologist's removal

Johnson said recently that Weiner was removed from his position after the hospital learned that he had been harming patients for years.

He said Monday in a letter to the Independent Record that the issues identified include "harm that was caused to patients by receiving treatments, including chemotherapy, that were not clinically indicated or necessary; failure to meet state and federal laws associated with the prescribing of narcotics; failure to refer patients to other specialists for appropriate treatments; and failure to meet requirements associated with clinical documentation.”

Weiner declined to comment Monday on the allegations in Johnson's letter, citing advice from his attorneys.

Weiner has served as chief of staff and a member of St. Peter's board of directors during his nearly 25 years with the health system. He started with the hospital in 1996 and was removed Oct. 15. He said the hospital forced him to take a “voluntary leave of absence” on Nov. 12 and terminated his employment on Nov. 17.