Helena hospital asks court to dismiss class-action suit over oncologist's removal

Defendants in a class-action lawsuit against St. Peter’s Health regarding the removal of Helena oncologist Tom Weiner have asked the court to dismiss the case, saying the plaintiffs lack legal standing to bring such action.
They also argue the plaintiffs’ injuries do not meet the threshold to survive a motion to dismiss and that the lawsuit does not meet the prelitigation requirements of the Montana Medical Legal Panel Act.
St. Peter’s Health and its Chief Executive Officer Wade Johnson note in their motion to dismiss, filed Tuesday in Montana 1st Judicial District Court in Lewis and Clark County, that the plaintiffs, who include Tonya Hauck and others, failed to state any way in which relief can be granted.
John Doubek, attorney for the plaintiffs, said Wednesday he has not seen the motion and declined to comment. The attorneys for the defendants are David McLean, Michael Miller and Kathleen Abke.
The class-action lawsuit, filed Nov. 13, claims the hospital failed to notify some patients that Weiner was no longer their doctor and that they were assigned another physician. The suit alleges that some patients had to reschedule life-saving treatments or other critical appoints and others have been assigned a new doctor every few visits who is unfamiliar with the care they need.
The defendants note the plaintiffs’ claims of negligent, intentional and tortious interference with a doctor-patient relationship are not recognized under Montana law. They also said the plaintiffs fail to supply facts of their allegations.
Johnson said recently that Weiner was removed from his position after the hospital learned that he had been harming patients for years.
He said Monday in a letter to the Independent Record that the issues identified include "harm that was caused to patients by receiving treatments, including chemotherapy, that were not clinically indicated or necessary; failure to meet state and federal laws associated with the prescribing of narcotics; failure to refer patients to other specialists for appropriate treatments; and failure to meet requirements associated with clinical documentation.”
Weiner declined to comment Monday on the allegations in Johnson's letter, citing advice from his attorneys.
Weiner has served as chief of staff and a member of St. Peter's board of directors during his nearly 25 years with the health system. He started with the hospital in 1996 and was removed Oct. 15. He said the hospital forced him to take a “voluntary leave of absence” on Nov. 12 and terminated his employment on Nov. 17.
“Contrary to what some have said, I am not now, nor have I ever abused drugs or been addicted to them,” he wrote in a Dec. 6 letter in the Independent Record. “... In fact, I have never been anything other than a physician who has devoted his life to trying to provide the best care I could to all my patients during the past 24 years.”
In his letter he describes himself as a dedicated physician, often working at least 13-hour days and weekends, and that he cared up to 60 or more patients a day.
Weiner wrote that his problems with St. Peter's date back to at least 2016, when the CEO at the time allegedly threatened to terminate him.
In the motion to dismiss, the defendants said the plaintiffs failed to comply with requirements prior to filing the complaint. They note the Medical Panel Act requires claimants to provide an application prior to filing a formal lawsuit.
The panel then decides whether there is enough evidence showing the allegations occurred and if there is reasonable certainty the claimant was injured, the motion states.
“Plaintiff moved forward with filing this complaint and began an unfounded and unsupported media campaign against defendants without first submitting her claim to the panel and fulfilling the statutory obligations,” the motion states.
They say the complaint should be dismissed by Judge Mike Menahan even if the judge finds the plaintiff has standing and the Medical Panel Act does not apply to the plaintiffs’ claims.
“Plaintiff’s complaint fails to state a claim and should still be dismissed,” they said.
