Helena girl, 10, struck and killed along Canyon Ferry Road

A 10-year-old Helena girl was struck and killed by a pickup truck that swerved into the shoulder of Canyon Ferry Road Thursday, authorities said.

Officers received a call about 4:55 p.m. of a crash involving a vehicle vs. a pedestrian near Bannack Drive, about six miles east of Helena Regional Airport.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Amanda Villa said the pickup struck the girl, who was not on the roadway, after the driver swerved to avoid hitting a vehicle that had slowed to make a turn.

The girl was taken to St. Peter's Health, where she was pronounced dead.

Villa said neither speed, drugs nor alcohol are suspected in the crash.

The Lewis and Clark County Attorney's Office will determine whether any charges will be filed.

No further details were immediately available.

