Helena garbage truck driver accused of hitting pedestrian while under the influence

A Helena garbage truck driver was arrested Monday after striking and injuring a pedestrian with a city garbage truck, authorities said.

Eric Jon Zimmerman, 52, of Helena, has been charged with one felony count of negligent vehicular assault for negligently operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and causing serious bodily injury, according to a complaint filed in Justice Court of Helena on Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of W. Lyndale and Getchell streets around 7 a.m. Monday for a report of a pedestrian that was struck and injured by a vehicle, according to court reports.

The pedestrian was crossing Getchell Street in a marked crosswalk and obeying traffic signals, according to eyewitnesses. The garbage truck allegedly struck the pedestrian while turning onto Getchell Street. Zimmerman told authorities the turn light was blinking.

Authorities detected an odor of alcohol coming from Zimmerman's mouth. The driver said he consumed four to six alcoholic beverages the night before, stating that he believed he stopped drinking around 8 p.m.

Zimmerman agreed to Standardized Field Sobriety Maneuvers, and some clues of impairment were observed by officials. He agreed to a breath sample, which indicated a breath alcohol content of 0.06.

Zimmerman is currently employed by the City of Helena. City officials said they are unable to comment on Zimmerman's employment status or ongoing personnel issues, but Mayor Wilmot Collins said "Our prayers go out to the victim and his family."

Helena Police Department Chief of Police Brett Petty said the investigation is still ongoing and that HPD has partnered with the Montana Highway Patrol for this incident. Officials are working on collecting video evidence from the surrounding businesses before commenting further.

Petty said the pedestrian was taken to Benefis Health System in Great Falls, but he does not know the victim's health status.

Zimmerman was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Monday.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.