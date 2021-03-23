Helena fugitive accused of child porn possession

A Helena fugitive who was apprehended in Oregon March 2 is accused of possessing child pornography.

Sevin Seth Griego, 21, is charged with sexual abuse of children, a felony.

In August, the Helena Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from KIK Corporation reporting sexually explicit internet activity involving children. In October, an investigator was assigned to investigate the tip, which included five photos and 21 videos that portrayed boys and girls from approximately age 4 to 12 engaged in sexual activity. Many of the images and videos had been downloaded multiple times.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The tip showed that a KIK account by the name of "imhereforfun777_qdd" had been the primary account accessing the material. The child pornography had been intercepted in a direct message. Charter Communications was subpoenaed for information regarding the IP address linked to the KIK account. Charter identified the physical address of the IP, which had three residents including the defendant.