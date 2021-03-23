Helena fugitive accused of child porn possession

A Helena fugitive who was apprehended in Oregon March 2 is accused of possessing child pornography.
Sevin Seth Griego, 21, is charged with sexual abuse of children, a felony.
In August, the Helena Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from KIK Corporation reporting sexually explicit internet activity involving children. In October, an investigator was assigned to investigate the tip, which included five photos and 21 videos that portrayed boys and girls from approximately age 4 to 12 engaged in sexual activity. Many of the images and videos had been downloaded multiple times.
The tip showed that a KIK account by the name of "imhereforfun777_qdd" had been the primary account accessing the material. The child pornography had been intercepted in a direct message. Charter Communications was subpoenaed for information regarding the IP address linked to the KIK account. Charter identified the physical address of the IP, which had three residents including the defendant.
Google was subpoenaed for information about an email linked to the KIK account. On Oct. 19, the Montana ICAC Task Force received a call from a telephone number regarding the subpoenas. The caller said his name was Sevin, assumed to be the defendant. He said he had received a notification from Google that the Montana ICAC Task Force was attempting to get information about his account. The subpoenaed information eventually showed that the phone number belonging to the defendant was linked to the email account.
The task force determined that the nature of the photos constituted felony sexual abuse of children. On Oct. 22, a warrant was executed on the defendant's residence and multiple electronic devices were confiscated.
The defendant fled the state after contacting police. He was later apprehended by the Tigard Police Department in Tigard, Oregon.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.