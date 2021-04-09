Helena construction worker accused of defrauding clients out of $91K

On Oct. 27, 2020, the investigating officer received a call from another complainant who said that in July 2020, she and her husband hired the defendant to replace their back patio. The defendant and his workers allegedly broke up the patio using jackhammers and did not replace the concrete. After a long period of attempting to contact the defendant and being unable to reach him, they filed a claim with insurance, which reimbursed them for the incident.

On Oct. 29, 2020, another complainant who owned a rental unit in Helena said he hired the defendant to do electrical work on the baseboard heaters. They agreed on a price of $1,500 and the complainant paid the defendant half of that. The defendant did not complete the work but allegedly charged the remainder to the complainant's credit card.

Another complainant reportedly hired the defendant to work on concrete steps and a patio at their East Helena residence. The defendant started demolishing the area but did not finish the job. The defendant allegedly promised that concrete would come soon before cutting contact. Their total loss was approximately $4,000.