Helena child rapist sentenced to 225 years in prison

A 72-year-old Helena man who was convicted of raping and sexually assaulting children was sentenced Tuesday to 225 years in prison.

Guy L. Parker was sentenced to two concurrent 100-year sentences for two counts of sexual intercourse without consent with a victim under age 12. He will be ineligible for parole for the first 25 years of these concurrent sentences and must submit to monitoring if he is ever released.

He was sentenced to an additional 100 years for attempted sexual intercourse without consent with another victim under age 12. He will also be ineligible for parole for the first 25 years of this sentence, which will run consecutive to the others.

Parker was sentenced to another 25 years for sexually assaulting a third victim younger than 16. This sentence will run consecutive to the others.

He was also ordered to register as a Level 2 sex offender, submit to DNA testing and pay $8,032 in restitution. He received credit for 412 days served in jail.

Parker was arrested in 2021 after a complainant reported that her young child had received inappropriate Snapchat messages from him. Screenshots obtained by a deputy show that he told the child she was “the most beautiful girl in the world” and said “I love our nightly chats.”

The complainant reported that there was a wound on another child’s private parts after the victim stayed with the defendant. During forensic interviews, the children reported that they had been molested by Parker.

The family of the victims reported to a detective that Parker had access to other children who would also stay at his home. He reportedly built a special area in his shop for children to spend the night.

During his sentencing hearing Tuesday in Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Kathy Seeley’s courtroom, the mother of one of the victims said the situation has been very difficult for her family and her child.

“I know that all of these families in here would like to see justice be served for our girls, and not only for our girls but to protect the rest of the community from this predator," she said.

A spokesperson for the families of the victims told Parker he will never be able to shed his identity as a child molester.

“May you suffer each day rotting in your cell,” she said. “And remember, you wear a brand now. Not a name. The only identity you have is ‘child molester.’”

A witness for the prosecution testified that Parker assaulted her when she was a teenager and he was in his 30s in the 1980s. She said Parker was a substitute teacher and the pastor of her church in Oklahoma at the time, and she lost her religious faith and self esteem because of what he did.

“I think we would all be naive to believe that I was the first assault he committed or that these three girls were the last,” she said.

Judge Seeley said Parker exhibited predatory behavior by inserting himself in the lives of families to gain access to their young children, and his sentencing was met with applause from the audience in the courtroom.

“This is very dangerous behavior for the community,” Seeley said. “ … I don’t want him out on the streets.

Editor Jesse Chaney can be reached at 406-447-4074, or find him on Twitter: @IR_JesseChaney.

