Helena ceremony marks end of yearslong jail expansion project

Lewis and Clark County Commissioner Andy Hunthausen said the day was a big one for everyone involved. Construction on the project took over two years to complete, and several years of planning happened before that.

"I've been looking forward to this for a very long time," Hunthausen said.

Hunthausen said that when the project first began, the jail was so overcrowded that it was sometimes hard to find space for a lawyer to meet with a client. There was even less space than that for the new pretrial services, mental health therapy, Alcoholics Anonymous or any of the other programs now being hosted in the jail, he said. According to Hunthausen, the goal is to connect the incarcerated with partners in the community to get them the help they need. The goal is to decrease recidivism and ensure they don't come back to pay the detention center another visit.

"This would have been an impossible project without the taxpayers' endorsement," Hunthausen said.