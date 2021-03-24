Helena ceremony marks end of yearslong jail expansion project

A ceremony held Wednesday marked the end of a yearslong project to renovate and expand the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.
The approximately $9 million project was originally slated to be complete by August 2020 with a budget of $8.3 million. Approximately $6.5 million of the funding came from a bond approved by voters in 2017, and nearly $2 million more came from capital savings and the bond premium. COVID-19 caused some delays with the project and cost adjustments happened along the way, but work on the revamped facility is now complete.
The project increased the capacity of the facility from 80 beds on one floor to 156 beds on three floors. The offices of the Helena Police Department and Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, which were previously housed in the building, recently moved to the new Law and Justice Center on Fuller Avenue to make room for more detention space.
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton addressed the taxpayers Wednesday, thanking them for placing their faith in public servants and allowing the project to happen. Dutton said the taxpayers are the bosses of public servants like himself and they clearly saw a need in the community for the renovation.
"In 2010, or even earlier, we knew we had an overcrowding problem at the jail," Dutton said. "Today is the culmination of a lot of effort."
Lewis and Clark County Commissioner Andy Hunthausen said the day was a big one for everyone involved. Construction on the project took over two years to complete, and several years of planning happened before that.
"I've been looking forward to this for a very long time," Hunthausen said.
Hunthausen said that when the project first began, the jail was so overcrowded that it was sometimes hard to find space for a lawyer to meet with a client. There was even less space than that for the new pretrial services, mental health therapy, Alcoholics Anonymous or any of the other programs now being hosted in the jail, he said. According to Hunthausen, the goal is to connect the incarcerated with partners in the community to get them the help they need. The goal is to decrease recidivism and ensure they don't come back to pay the detention center another visit.
"This would have been an impossible project without the taxpayers' endorsement," Hunthausen said.
Criminal Justice Services director Kellie McBride spoke briefly about some of the programs the department will soon start implementing in the jail. One of the primary new programs is the pre-trial services program. McBride said this program allows charged individuals to enroll in this program rather than post a hefty cash bond. This program aims to place these individuals in other programs, which helps them get any help they might need.
McBride said those enrolled in the program report regularly to their pre-trial services coordinator, who in turn ensures that the charged individual makes their court dates.
Other programs include drug abuse programs, mental health therapy, educational programs and more. McBride mentioned specifically the Medicated Assisted Treatment program, which aims to help get drug abusers sober in a manner that is safe in regards to withdrawal symptoms. McBride said now that the project is officially complete, many of these programs can get underway.
Decreasing the likelihood to re-offend has long been a major goal of this particular renovation project. Dutton has said in the past that the entire project is built around that idea. An example would be the 44-bed pod unit. This unit is overseen by an officer 24/7, but allows more privileges for those who earn their way in. Dutton and his team visited several other facilities during the research phase of the project and they've opted to implement practices that have been proven to work elsewhere.
Every speaker at the ceremony took the time to thank the hundreds of individuals who helped make the project happen. In addition to construction staff, jail staff, county staff, and others, 26 subcontractors contributed to the completion of the project.