Helena attorneys respond to misconduct complaint

A father and daughter who practice as attorneys and were accused of professional misconduct for allegedly mishandling trust account funds owed to clients say they have taken remedial measures, offered restitution and hope a state commission recognizes that when it determines appropriate discipline.
Helena-based attorneys Timothy McKeon and daughter, Meghan Doud, have responded to a Feb. 19 filing by the Chief Disciplinary Counsel, which is part of a lawyer regulation system established by the Montana Supreme Court. The counsel claimed the respondents owe clients and third parties nearly $1.35 million.
McKeon and Doud both said in their March 17 responses that they deny allegations of wrongdoing and have suffered from “mental impairment” during the period relevant to the complaint. They note they have made either full or partial restitution to the clients where the settlement calculation errors or payment issues occurred.
In her Feb. 23 filing, Pamela D. Bucy, chief disciplinary counsel, said that from Jan. 1, 2016, to March 31, 2020, the firm consistently transferred funds from its trust accounts at First Interstate and Glacier banks. Doud was the sole signator and McKeon could make electronic transfers. Bucy said they had failed to pay some clients and third parties nearly $615,000 as of March 31, 2020, and the trust account balance was $45,000 on that day. Clients were charged about $740,000 for time spent by firm employees on their cases as a cost or firm expense, contrary to contingency fees agreements.
Bucy said they will have a scheduling conference next week which will determine deadlines for events like discovery, motions and a hearing date – which will probably be sometime in July.
In his response, McKeon said he hired an accounting and financial management company to review office practices and to recommend improvements. Also, he said their law firm McKeon Doud, P.C. is prosecuting nearly 40 open cases and that the interruption of such services could hurt clients.
“Discipline that includes rigorous monitoring of office and legal practice and monitoring of office and legal practice and mentoring of McKeon Doud, P.C. attorneys, while maintaining the viability of open cases is in the best interest of McKeon Doud, P.C. clients,” they wrote in their separate responses.
Doud notes she has taken courses on account maintenance and law practice management and will keep focusing on that area. She said her husband was primarily responsible for business management of the firm, but he left for other legal employment. She assumed business management while maintaining a full law caseload and her father’s direction often interfered with her judgment.
McKeon faces six counts and Doud faces seven, according to the complaint. Doud’s additional count claims she failed to exercise independent professional judgment and further research the firm’s fee structure and collection of unreasonable fees.
The other counts involve allegations of misappropriation and mishandling of trust account funds, co-mingling attorney funds with client funds, unreasonable fees and costs, fee agreements, trust account maintenance and communication, alleging they failed to keep clients apprised of the status of their case.
McKeon and Doud, both represented by attorneys John Warren and Jacqueline Lenmark, note in their responses that they have no prior disciplinary record.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.