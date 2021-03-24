Helena attorneys respond to misconduct complaint

Bucy said they will have a scheduling conference next week which will determine deadlines for events like discovery, motions and a hearing date – which will probably be sometime in July.

In his response, McKeon said he hired an accounting and financial management company to review office practices and to recommend improvements. Also, he said their law firm McKeon Doud, P.C. is prosecuting nearly 40 open cases and that the interruption of such services could hurt clients.

“Discipline that includes rigorous monitoring of office and legal practice and monitoring of office and legal practice and mentoring of McKeon Doud, P.C. attorneys, while maintaining the viability of open cases is in the best interest of McKeon Doud, P.C. clients,” they wrote in their separate responses.

Doud notes she has taken courses on account maintenance and law practice management and will keep focusing on that area. She said her husband was primarily responsible for business management of the firm, but he left for other legal employment. She assumed business management while maintaining a full law caseload and her father’s direction often interfered with her judgment.