Helena attorneys charged with embezzlement

A father and daughter who are attorneys in Helena were each charged with 10 felony counts of embezzlement and three felony counts of exploitation of an incapacitated person after some of their clients were allegedly cheated out of $1.35 million, according to court documents filed recently.

The father faces an additional count of felony tampering with witnesses or informants for allegedly trying to have a witness withhold testimony or information.

Individual complaints against Timothy McKeon and Meghan McKeon Doud were filed July 15 in Helena Justice Court by Lewis and Clark County Attorney Leo Gallagher. The charges are similar in each case, except Doud's suit states she knowingly aided McKeon in getting unauthorized control over property entrusted to him.

Bond was set at $50,000 for McKeon and at $500,000 for Doud.

Attempts to reach McKeon and Doud for comment were unsuccessful. The telephone number for their law firm was disconnected Friday. During a telephone discussion, Gallagher repeatedly offered a reminder that people are innocent until proven guilty.

In March 2021, McKeon and Doud said they had offered restitution and hope a state commission recognizes that when it determines appropriate discipline.

They denied allegations of wrongdoing and said they suffered from “mental impairment” during the period relevant to the complaint. They said they have made either full or partial restitution to the clients where the settlement calculation errors or payment issues occurred.

According to court documents, the Office of Disciplinary Counsel (ODC) received a complaint July 1, 2019, in which a person identified as "D.G." accused his attorney, McKeon, of violating ethical rules to deprive him of money he maintained McKeon owed him from a settlement McKeon negotiated on D.G.'s behalf.

During its investigation, ODC uncovered ethical violations by McKeon “facilitated” by his daughter Meghan Doud since the two began practicing together as McKeon Doud PC in late 2007, according to court documents.

ODC learned that D.G. had agreed to a contingent fee agreement in which his attorney was not paid hourly and payment was contingent upon a successful pursuit of damages from the firm. ODC found that the defendants not only violated ethical duties with D.G., but with several other clients as well, court documents state. This included some who were over 65. One client noted in the charging documents was 95.

The ODC did an audit of business records and bank accounts and found that as of March 31, 2020, the defendants had unauthorized control over nearly $1.35 million entrusted to them by clients or by third parties for clients.

The charging documents then offer the abbreviations of 10 McKeon Doud clients who had contingent fee agreements with the firm. Some of them owed large sums of money and others had their funds depleted.

The defendants used deceptive tactics, such as duress, menace, fraud, undue influence and intimidation to gain control over their clients' money, court documents state.

The ODC also found the defendants were using Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts (IOLTA) to hold client money in trust and Doud was the sole signator, but McKeon could make electronic transfers.

From Jan. 1, 2016 to March 31, 2020, the firm repeatedly transferred funds from banks to the law firm’s operating account or their personal account, court documents state.

“Further, the defendants appeared to have used the accounts as a slush fund to draw money whenever they wanted without regard to accounting to their clients for money removed from the accounts according to their obligations to do so for each respective clients,” the court filing states.

The law firm allegedly charged clients large fees for “staff time,” “medical/nurse consulting” and “paralegal services” when such tasks were performed. There were no third party invoices to support these charges.

The ODC filed complaints against McKeon and Doud on Feb. 19, 2021 with the Commission on Practice, which, like the ODC, is under the supervision of the Montana Supreme Court. A court panel was to hear the complaints.

McKeon said he was unable to assist in his own defense and on Aug. 11, 2021, the state Supreme Court placed him on “disciplinary/inactive” status, which prevented him from practicing law. Disciplinary proceedings will resume if he returns to active status.

Doud’s disciplinary hearing has not occurred due to delays, but as a condition of a continuance, she was required to shut down her law practice and cannot practice law at this time. The disciplinary proceedings are stayed until the criminal matters are concluded.

Doud appeared in Justice Court on July 18 and was released on her own recognizance. Doud has yet to appear, a court official said.