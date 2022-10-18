 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Helena-area lawmaker cited in car crash; no injuries reported

  • 0
Rep. Mary Caferro, D-Helena

Rep. Mary Caferro, D-Helena

A state lawmaker was involved in an automobile crash early Tuesday when the car she was driving hit a parked vehicle, police said, adding no one was injured.

Helena police were dispatched at 5:49 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash in the area of 6th Avenue and Fee Street, police said.

They learned that Rep. Mary Caferro, D-Helena, was driving a white Toyota Camry westbound on 6th Avenue and struck a parked and unoccupied gray GMC Yukon.

Caferro was issued a citation for careless driving, police said. Authorities said no injuries were reported, and there were no signs of impairment.

Caferro is running for the House District 82 seat in the Nov. 8 election against Republican Alden Tonkay.

She did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. 

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
2

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant Editor/Reporter

Phil Drake is the assistant editor and reporter at the Independent Record.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Increased generosity with money linked to early signs of Alzheimer's

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News