Helena-area lawmaker cited in car crash; no injuries reported

A state lawmaker was involved in an automobile crash early Tuesday when the car she was driving hit a parked vehicle, police said, adding no one was injured.

Helena police were dispatched at 5:49 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash in the area of 6th Avenue and Fee Street, police said.

They learned that Rep. Mary Caferro, D-Helena, was driving a white Toyota Camry westbound on 6th Avenue and struck a parked and unoccupied gray GMC Yukon.

Caferro was issued a citation for careless driving, police said. Authorities said no injuries were reported, and there were no signs of impairment.

Caferro is running for the House District 82 seat in the Nov. 8 election against Republican Alden Tonkay.

She did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.