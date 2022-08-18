Helena-area law enforcement increasing patrols over Labor Day weekend

As Labor Day weekend approaches, so does the tail end of the “Deadliest Days of Summer” for traffic safety in Montana, but those days aren’t over yet.

“If you’re drinking this holiday weekend, be sure to plan for a safe ride home, the important thing to know is how you’re getting home before you even go out. There are lots of ways to plan for a sober ride home,” said Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton.

Impaired-driver-involved crashes in Montana accounted for 10% of all reported roadway crashes in 2020. However, these accounted for 66% of all roadway crash fatalities. In 2020, 99% of impaired-driver-involved roadway deaths occurred in rural areas. Of impaired drivers with a blood alcohol content of 0.79 involved in roadway deaths in 2020, 77% were males.

As the Labor Day weekend approaches, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Helena Police Department, East Helena Police Department, and the Montana Highway Patrol are encouraging Montanans to plan ahead for a safe and sober ride home before the celebrations start.

Law enforcement across the state will be increasing patrols and DUI arrests to ensure the safety of everyone on the road.

“Do not drive impaired – it’s dangerous for everyone on the road. We’ll have increased patrols out Labor Day weekend to keep Montanans safe as they travel to and from their activities in these final days of summer,” said Montana Highway Patrol Col. Steve Lavin. “Have fun, but please be responsible as you spend time with your friends and family. Together we can make sure everyone gets home safe.”

According to the Montana Department of Transportation, if drivers have a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher, they could be charged with a DUI and other serious consequences including having their driver’s license revoked, mandatory classes, possible jail time and up to $10,000 in fines and legal fees.

“Designate one of your friends as a sober driver, arrange for a rideshare service/cab/public transportation, or call a friend or family member,” said Helena Police Chief Brett Petty. “If you see your friends have had too much to drink, have their back and help them get home safely, too.”