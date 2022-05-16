Helena-area court decisions reported May 16

Francis Bennet Meagher: 2018 felony obtaining or exerting unauthorized control over property exceeding $1,500, dropped by prosecutor.

Shawn Lee Watson: 2019 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, dropped by prosecutor. 2020 two counts of felony bail jumping, dropped by prosecutor.

Dennis Barnes McCranie: 2021 felony theft of property exceeding $5,000, dropped by prosecutor.

Clayton Ray Erickson: 2018 felony aggravated animal cruelty, deferred imposition of sentence.

Gabriel Edward Watts: 2021 felony assault with a weapon, dropped by prosecutor. 2021 misdemeanor partner or family member assault, remanded to lower court. 2021 misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer or other public servant, remanded to lower court.

Katelyn Marie Smock: 2021 felony assault on a peace officer, found guilty. Sentenced to three years in jail with three years suspended. 2021 misdemeanor criminal mischief, found guilty. Sentenced to six months in jail with six months suspended. 2021 misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer or other public servant, dropped by prosecutor. 2021 misdemeanor owner permitting operation of a motor vehicle without liability insurance, dropped by prosecutor.

Jonathan Ryan Spillman: 2021 felony strangulation of a partner or family member, dropped by prosecutor.

Dillinger James Tuomi: 2021 felony burglary, dropped by prosecutor.

Dusty Lee Cooper: 2021 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, found guilty. Sentenced to three years in jail with three years suspended.

Budd Hunter Braithwaite: 2021 felony assault with a weapon, dropped by prosecutor.

Kara Ann Galbraith: 2021 felony theft of property exceeding $5,000, dropped by prosecutor.

Jason Blaine Thornock: 2021 felony burglary, amended to criminal mischief. Remanded to lower court. 2021 felony assault on a peace officer or judicial officer, amended to misdemeanor resisting arrest. Remanded to lower court. 2021 misdemeanor resisting arrest, dropped by prosecutor. 2021 misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer or other public servant, dropped by prosecutor.

Stevie Lee Slater: 2021 felony obstructing justice, remanded to lower court. 2021 misdemeanor criminal mischief, remanded to lower court.

Jacob Junior Montoya: 2021 felony criminal child endangerment, remanded to lower court. 2021 misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, remanded to lower court.

Gerald Thomas Nevermissesashot: 2021 felony intimidation, found guilty. Sentenced to three years in jail with three years suspended.

Aaron Taylor Littlefield: 2021 felony strangulation of a partner or family member, remanded to lower court.

Ronald Pasami Asiata: 2021 felony partner or family member assault (third offense), dropped by prosecutor. 2021 felony assault with a weapon, dropped by prosecutor.

David Allen Ward: 2021 felony strangulation of a partner or family member, dismissed by court. 2021 felony assault with a weapon, dismissed by court. 2021 misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order, dismissed by court. 2021 felony tampering with a witness or informant, dismissed by court. 2021 felony sexual intercourse without consent, dismissed by court.

Krystal Lee Slizeski: 2021 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, found guilty. Sentenced to three years in jail with three years suspended. 2021 misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, dropped by prosecutor. 2021 felony theft, dropped by prosecutor. 2021 felony forgery, dropped by prosecutor.

George Eugene Pryor: 2022 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, dropped by prosecutor.

Travis J. Ballard: 2022 felony driving under the influence (fourth offense), found guilty. Sentenced to three years in jail with three years suspended.

