Guardsman charged with raping and strangling woman at Fort Harrison

A Montana Army National Guardsman was arrested on suspicion of raping and strangling a woman at the Fort Harrison National Guard base outside Helena.

John Clements Newell, 31, of Livingston, is charged with felony aggravated sexual intercourse without consent and felony strangulation.

On Aug. 19, a Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to Fort Harrison for reports of a sexual assault. The deputy made contact with the victim, who alleged that the previous night Newell had entered her room without permission, raped and strangled her.

Court documents state the defendant put his hand on the victim's throat and pinned her against the wall, touched her chest and attempted to kiss her several times. He is also accused of attempting to take off her shirt, pinning her to the bed with his body weight and slapping her several times.

The victim was reportedly able to wrestle out of his control, and the defendant allegedly attempted to make small talk with the woman before attacking her again.