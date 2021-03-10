Gianforte touts drug treatment courts at Helena graduation ceremony

Abbott said the two graduates have been an inspiration to everyone in the program, and his only regret was that he did not get to know them better.

"Addiction never truly goes away, that's why we call it recovery," Abbott said. "This requires a 100% effort."

Judge Michael McMahon covers the family treatment portion of the court. Abbott said that getting to come in and help those fighting addiction is the best part of his week.

"It's a really touching experience," Abbott said. "Court can beat you down so it's nice to get in behind people who are having success and celebrate that."

Corne began treatment court in 2019 after struggling with drug addiction following the birth of her son in 2016. She is now 380 days sober, and according to the treatment court team, was one of the easiest people to go through the program.

"I don't think you ever gave me a single point where I had to critique you," said Reynolds, with a laugh.