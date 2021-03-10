Gianforte touts drug treatment courts at Helena graduation ceremony

Gov. Greg Gianforte touted the benefits of drug treatment courts during the First Judicial District Drug Treatment Court graduation on Tuesday in Helena.
The graduation of Taylor Corne and Jasmine Newman was the court's first since Gianforte took office in January. It was also the first graduation presided over by Judge Chris Abbott, who took over the criminal drug treatment court after being appointed by former Gov. Steve Bullock to replace retiring Judge James Reynolds.
"Judge Reynolds, thank you for paving the way to change lives here," Gianforte said. "Taylor and Jasmine, you've worked your tails off to be here."
Gianforte said it was nothing short of remarkable that individuals like Corne and Newman could rebuild their lives through the accountability offered by the voluntary treatment court. He said that by seeing and speaking with treatment court graduates like them, he knows the path to success means focusing on prevention. Gianforte cited a Department of Public Health and Human Services study that found approximately 64,000 Montanans suffer from some sort of substance abuse disorder.
"There is no silver bullet, but there are steps we can take," Gianforte said. "Funding treatment courts like this is one of them."
Gianforte said treatment courts like the one in Lewis and Clark County absolutely work and have been proven to decrease recidivism. He also drew attention to the HEART Fund, part of the first budget proposed by Gianforte. The Healing and Ending Addiction through Recovery and Treatment Fund aims to fund a full continuum of substance abuse prevention and treatment programs for communities across the state.
Abbott said the two graduates have been an inspiration to everyone in the program, and his only regret was that he did not get to know them better.
"Addiction never truly goes away, that's why we call it recovery," Abbott said. "This requires a 100% effort."
Judge Michael McMahon covers the family treatment portion of the court. Abbott said that getting to come in and help those fighting addiction is the best part of his week.
"It's a really touching experience," Abbott said. "Court can beat you down so it's nice to get in behind people who are having success and celebrate that."
Corne began treatment court in 2019 after struggling with drug addiction following the birth of her son in 2016. She is now 380 days sober, and according to the treatment court team, was one of the easiest people to go through the program.
"I don't think you ever gave me a single point where I had to critique you," said Reynolds, with a laugh.
Corne said it was her son who gave her the motivation to succeed in treatment court, and those who worked with her said that was obvious from the start. Judge McMahon expressed great pride in Corne's success. He said she was his star center many years ago when he coached basketball at Capital High School and was sad that when he saw her again years later, it was in his courtroom.
"Find what your motivation is," Corne said. "And do your best to keep moving forward."
Newman had a tougher time going through the program. She was a juvenile delinquent for many years before a third felony charge for heroin landed her in the treatment court. Abbott said his many years a public defender led him to believe that someone with a history like Newman's will usually spend their life in the system. However, Newman broke that stigma and found success that led her to be 767 days sober. She now is working toward her own goal of being an addiction counselor to help others who are struggling.
"My daughter is and will always be a huge part of my recovery," Newman said. "My children are my motivation to do the right thing."
Newman specifically called out both Judge Reynolds and Judge Abbott as being wonderful aides to her success. Newman said that though Abbott was with them for a short time, he did an amazing job during that time.
Newman's advice to those still in treatment court was to always remain honest.
"Be honest," she said. "If they ask you a question, 90% of the time they already know the answer."