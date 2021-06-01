 Skip to main content
Former Red Roof Cafe owner sentenced to 2 weeks in jail in arson case
Maureen Therese Doubek, 60, of Helena, listens to testimony during her trial on Wednesday. (copy)

Maureen Therese Doubek, 60, of Helena, listens to testimony during her trial in March. 

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Former Red Roof Cafe Owner Maureen Therese Doubek, 60, of Helena, was sentenced to two weeks in jail for her role in the 2018 arson fire that destroyed the local business. 

Judge Christopher Abbott on Thursday ordered Doubek to serve two consecutive weeks in the county jail, to be completed within one year. She was also sentenced to six years of probation and ordered to complete 52 hours of community service each year, totaling 312 hours. 

A chemical dependency evaluation was ordered, and Doubek must also make her best faith effort to pay restitution. Because Doubek works in a building with gambling machines, the court will allow her to enter bar and gambling establishments for the purposes of work only, and only if approved by probation and parole. 

In March, Doubek was found guilty of felony accountability to arson by a jury of her peers. The jury determined that Doubek had conversations with Brad Rae Richardson about burning down the cafe for money. These conversations led to Richardson committing the arson, and the jury found that Doubek held some accountability for his actions. 

Richardson got what the defense called a "sweetheart plea-deal" in exchange for his testimony against Doubek. Richardson made a deal with prosecutors that saw his felony arson charge amended to a felony criminal mischief charge, a theft charge dropped to a misdemeanor and a second felony arson charge dropped in exchange for his testimony against Doubek. 

Doubek's new attorneys asked for a more lenient sentence in a memorandum filed in district court. The defense asked for an alternative sentence to incarceration. 

The pre-sentence investigation did not recommend jail time as a punitive action since Doubek is a non-violent offender. 

