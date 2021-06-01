Former Red Roof Cafe owner sentenced to 2 weeks in jail in arson case

Former Red Roof Cafe Owner Maureen Therese Doubek, 60, of Helena, was sentenced to two weeks in jail for her role in the 2018 arson fire that destroyed the local business.

Judge Christopher Abbott on Thursday ordered Doubek to serve two consecutive weeks in the county jail, to be completed within one year. She was also sentenced to six years of probation and ordered to complete 52 hours of community service each year, totaling 312 hours.

A chemical dependency evaluation was ordered, and Doubek must also make her best faith effort to pay restitution. Because Doubek works in a building with gambling machines, the court will allow her to enter bar and gambling establishments for the purposes of work only, and only if approved by probation and parole.

In March, Doubek was found guilty of felony accountability to arson by a jury of her peers. The jury determined that Doubek had conversations with Brad Rae Richardson about burning down the cafe for money. These conversations led to Richardson committing the arson, and the jury found that Doubek held some accountability for his actions.