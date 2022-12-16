Former Montana prosecutor guilty of assaulting infant daughter

A nearly two-week trial for a former Montana state prosecutor came to an end this week when she was found guilty of felony aggravated assault against her infant daughter for crimes that took place from June to September in 2021.

Katherine Anne Proctor, 39, of Helena, previously worked as an assistant attorney general, a title given to a number of prosecutors and other attorneys for the state. Proctor resigned from the position in June, according to a spokesman for the Montana Attorney General's Office.

On Sept. 29, 2021, detectives were contacted by Child Protective Services regarding a baby girl at St. Peter’s Health who was brought in by her parents, the mother being Proctor. A CT scan showed that the infant was suffering significant hypoxic brain injuries, meaning the brain wasn’t getting enough oxygen, said medical staff.

The baby girl was transported by air to Logan Health Children’s in Kalispell due to her condition worsening. The infant had bilateral subdural hemorrhages (bleeding in the area between the brain and the skull), a cerebellar laceration (a tear in the brain, usually caused by a foreign object), bilateral retinal hemorrhages (bleeding from the blood vessels of the retina), multiple rib fractures in various stages of healing, a broken toe and a ligamentous neck injury secondary to severe non-accidental/abusive trauma, according to court reports filed on June 24 in Justice Court of Helena.

Multiple photos dating back to June 28, 2021 of the baby girl's injuries were found on Proctor’s phone. The daycare the infant attended recorded five dates of observed injuries for the infant, including bruises, a rug burn and a black eye. They stated that the infant room at the daycare is always staffed with two workers and that none of the infants' injuries occurred while at daycare, said officials.

The baby girl is alive. During the trial, it was mentioned that she might experience medical barriers in the future due to the trauma inflicted by Proctor.

For more information on the original charges, go to bit.ly/katherineproctor.

Proctor is set to be sentenced on Feb. 2 in Judge Kathy Seeley’s courtroom. This charge can carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The jurors started deliberating around noon and came to a verdict around 4:40 p.m. on Thursday. Upon the verdict being read, Proctor was taken into custody.