Former Montana FBI agent convicted of stalking and obstruction

Former Montana FBI agent Ricky James Shelbourn was found guilty Thursday of misdemeanor charges of stalking his ex-girlfriend and obstructing the officers investigating the allegations.

His trial was held in Helena Municipal Court with Judge Anne Peterson presiding because Justice Court judges recused themselves from the case. The sentencing is set for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 14 in Municipal Court.

Shelbourn, who worked in Helena, was arrested on March 16, 2020. In the affidavit, Bruce McDermott with the Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation said Shelbourn was "obsessing about (the woman) and unwilling to let their relationship end,” according to prior news reports.

Shelbourn had dated the woman he stalked for about three years, a time the woman described to McDermott as months of “substantial emotional distress."

After the couple broke up, Shelbourn allegedly monitored and followed the woman around. He reportedly told authorities he was following the woman to protect her from another man.

It is unknown if Shelbourn was still working for the FBI while under investigation. Throughout the length of the case, the FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office in Utah that oversees Montana’s FBI agencies wouldn’t comment on the status of Shelbourn’s employment, stating they couldn’t comment on current personnel matters.

When reached this week, the Salt Lake City office referred questions about Shelbourn to the FBI’s National Press Office, which did not respond as of Friday.