Former Helenan gets 19 years in prison for sexually exploiting children

A former Helena man who now lives in Arizona was sentenced Thursday to 19 years in prison for coercing girls in Montana to send him sexually explicit images of themselves over the internet and for receiving child pornography, federal officials said.

Joshua Dean Fish, 27, formerly of Helena and now of Gilbert, Arizona, pleaded guilty on June 9 to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and to receipt of child pornography, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said. It will be followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided. Restitution is pending a later hearing.

The government alleged that in January 2020, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a report of online sexually explicit activity involving two children. An investigation identified Fish as offering to pay for the sexually explicit images.

The two Montana child victims, one in Butte and another in Helena, reported that an online user promised monetary digital payments in exchange for nude images that would be sent through the internet, the U.S. Attorney's office said. Both children sent Fish sexually explicit images of themselves.

Prior to mid-2018, Fish lived in Montana.