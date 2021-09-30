Former Helenan gets 19 years in prison for sexually exploiting children

A former Helena man who now lives in Arizona was sentenced Thursday to 19 years in prison for coercing girls in Montana to send him sexually explicit images of themselves over the internet and for receiving child pornography, federal officials said.
Joshua Dean Fish, 27, formerly of Helena and now of Gilbert, Arizona, pleaded guilty on June 9 to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and to receipt of child pornography, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said. It will be followed by 10 years of supervised release.
Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided. Restitution is pending a later hearing.
The government alleged that in January 2020, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a report of online sexually explicit activity involving two children. An investigation identified Fish as offering to pay for the sexually explicit images.
The two Montana child victims, one in Butte and another in Helena, reported that an online user promised monetary digital payments in exchange for nude images that would be sent through the internet, the U.S. Attorney's office said. Both children sent Fish sexually explicit images of themselves.
Prior to mid-2018, Fish lived in Montana.
The government said an investigation by Arizona law enforcement into a Cybertip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to Fish. In June 2020, law enforcement searched Fish’s residence. Fish admitted he paid the girls for nude images, which were sent to him online, and to possessing hard drives containing child pornography, officials said. Digital devices seized during the search had hundreds of thousands of images and video files of child pornography. The examiner determined that Fish received many of these files while living in Montana from 2012 to 2018.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Cyndee L. Peterson prosecuted the case, which was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, FBI, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Gilbert (Arizona) Police Department.
This case was initiated under the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood initiative, which was launched in 2006 to combat the proliferation of technology-facilitated crimes involving the sexual exploitation of children.