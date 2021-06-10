Former Helenan admits to sexually exploiting children online

A former Helena resident accused of coercing underage girls in Montana to send him sexually explicit images of themselves over the internet pleaded guilty Wednesday, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Montana.

Joshua Dean Fish, 27, of Gilbert, Arizona, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and to receipt of child pornography. Fish faces a mandatory minimum 15 years to 40 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years to life of supervised release for each sexual exploitation crime and a mandatory minimum five years to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years to life of supervised release for receipt of child pornography.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided and set sentencing for Sept. 23. Morris continued Fish’s detention pending further proceedings.

Court documents say that in January 2020, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a report of online sexually explicit activity involving two children, who were under the age of 18. An investigation identified Fish as the person who was offering to pay for the sexually explicit images. Prior to mid-2018, Fish resided in Montana.

