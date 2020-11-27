Former Helena teacher accused of rape enters plea agreement

Former Capital High School teacher Rene Carter, who was charged with the statutory rape of a student in 2015, entered a guilty plea to the charge of felony criminal endangerment Friday in Lewis and Clark County District Court.

Initially charged with three counts of felony sexual intercourse without consent, Carter entered an Alford plea to the felony charge of criminal endangerment. As part of the agreement, the state amended the first rape charge to be a criminal endangerment charge and dropped two additional rape charges.

In entering the plea agreement, prosecutors cited her lack of past criminal record, input from the victim and acknowledged steps she has taken since charges were filed.

Carter made her initial appearance in Lewis and Clark County courts in March 2018. Her case was delayed more than five times in the intervening years since that appearance and was set to go to trial next week.

Court documents state that both parties agreed to waive their respective rights to a presentence investigation report and agreed to proceed to sentencing. For the criminal endangerment offense, Carter was given a three-year deferred sentence and will remain on probation during that time. All standard conditions will be placed on Carter and she will be ordered to pay $80 in fees.