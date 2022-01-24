 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Former Helena man charged with raping child

  • 0
Edwin M. Tomlinson

Edwin M. Tomlinson

A 61-year-old former Helena man now living in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, was arrested on suspicion of raping a child younger than 12 while he was living in Lewis and Clark County. 

Edwin M. Tomlinson is charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent and felony sexual assault.

On Oct. 21, a detective in the Fremont County, Idaho, sheriff's office took a report from a teen who said the defendant had sexual contact with her over the course of 12 years, from the time she was a toddler to her early teens. The victim told detectives the sexual contact happened "a lot."

The victim's report was triggered by a letter she received from the defendant. In that letter the defendant apologized for his "trespasses" against her. The victim said she believed the letter was the defendant's attempt to apologize for the sexual contact, and she reportedly interpreted it as a request for her to not reveal what he had done to her. 

Law enforcement interviewed Tomlinson's former domestic partner, who said the defendant had admitted to inappropriately touching the victim. She said the defendant told her he felt horrible about what he had done to the victim but believed God had forgiven him. 

People are also reading…

The woman told authorities she immediately ended her relationship with the defendant and asked him to leave. 

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
4

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

New space telescope reaches final stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News