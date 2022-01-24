Former Helena man charged with raping child

A 61-year-old former Helena man now living in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, was arrested on suspicion of raping a child younger than 12 while he was living in Lewis and Clark County.

Edwin M. Tomlinson is charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent and felony sexual assault.

On Oct. 21, a detective in the Fremont County, Idaho, sheriff's office took a report from a teen who said the defendant had sexual contact with her over the course of 12 years, from the time she was a toddler to her early teens. The victim told detectives the sexual contact happened "a lot."

The victim's report was triggered by a letter she received from the defendant. In that letter the defendant apologized for his "trespasses" against her. The victim said she believed the letter was the defendant's attempt to apologize for the sexual contact, and she reportedly interpreted it as a request for her to not reveal what he had done to her.

Law enforcement interviewed Tomlinson's former domestic partner, who said the defendant had admitted to inappropriately touching the victim. She said the defendant told her he felt horrible about what he had done to the victim but believed God had forgiven him.

The woman told authorities she immediately ended her relationship with the defendant and asked him to leave.

