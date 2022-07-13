Former Griz standout Petek charged with partner assault, tampering with evidence

HELENA — Former Helena High School and University of Montana football standout Andrew "Andy" James Petek has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a partner or family member and taking possible evidence with him to prevent law enforcement from viewing the items, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

The 44-year-old is being charged with one felony count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and misdemeanor counts of partner or family member assault and criminal destruction of a communication device. Petek was admitted into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Helena police officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 3000 block of Villard Avenue. Officers met with a witness and the female victim.

The victim had been in an argument with Petek when he pulled out pieces of her hair. She tried to call the police, but Petek “destroyed” her cellphone to prevent her from doing so, according to the affidavit filed in Justice Court in Helena.

Petek fled knowing the police were en route, authorities said. Before he left, he grabbed the hair that he pulled from the victim's head and pieces of the damaged phone to prevent it being used as possible evidence, officials said.

Petek has two previous partner or family member assault arrests but they have a deferred sentence, authorities said.

In January of 2010, Petek, then 31, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine during a hearing before U.S. District Judge Richard Cebull.

Cebull stated that Petek was the main dealer in western Montana for a Billings-based conspiracy that brought about 20 pounds of cocaine to Billings from Salt Lake City from the summer of 2008 to June 2009.

A second count of possession of cocaine for distribution was dismissed at sentencing under a plea agreement.

Petek went to prison for 2 ½ years.

Petek was a University of Montana Grizzly All-American who wore the famed No. 37 jersey from 1998 to 2000 as a defensive end. He went on to play for the Outlaws, a professional indoor football team located in Billings, before going to prison.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.