Former East Helena police chief gets 5-plus years in prison for child porn

Former East Helena Police Chief William Daly Harrington was sentenced to more than five years in prison for one count of distribution of child pornography in U.S. District Court for the District of Montana Thursday morning.

The state successfully sought the dismissal of three other counts -- two additional counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography -- in exchange for Harrington's guilty plea made Dec. 7.

Harrington, who resigned from his post as police chief in East Helena in March 2021 following a separate sexual assault allegation that was found to be unsubstantiated, appeared before Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris in U.S. District Court in Great Falls.

Harrington will serve 66 months in prison and five years under supervision following his release and must register as a sex offender.

He was ordered to pay special assessments totaling $7,600, including a $5,000 payment as required by the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015.

According to Montana Public Safety Officer Standards and Training Bureau Paralegal and Investigator Katrina Bolger, the case status committee of the POST Council will take up the issue at its next meeting scheduled for July 11. POST is responsible for granting and revoking the certification of public safety officers in Montana, and its meetings are open to the public.

The committee is expected to send an allegation letter from the agency's director to Harrington, informing the former law enforcement officer of the allegations against him and asking for a written response. The allegation letter also gives Harrington the opportunity to send in his resignation.

A report resulting from a third-party investigation into workplace culture within the East Helena Police Department, which stemmed from the sexual assault claim and was filed May 11, 2021, outlined Harrington's meticulous efforts to isolate his officers and employees from other agencies and each other. The report also claimed Harrington installed video surveillance cameras in the department and GPS tracking devices within the squad cars, allowing only him to monitor employees remotely.

The report, filed by a Great Falls attorney, states "Harrington's tenure with the EHPD did nothing to address these problems (inadequate management and oversight; the failure to define roles and responsibilities; lack of training; outdated policies and procedures; burnout and stress) and in fact seemed to only worsen many of the issues."

East Helena Mayor Kelly Harris, who unseated former Mayor James Schell in the 2021 election, said in early January that every last officer with the East Helena Police Department had resigned at that time.

By Feb. 8, Harris announced the city council had hired a full staff including a chief and four POST-certified patrol officers.

Mike Sanders was rehired as the new chief. Sanders previously spent four months in the same position under Schell before leaving the post, citing differences in goals and priorities with city leadership. He has also worked as a Helena police officer and federal Drug Enforcement Agency agent.

Sanders' employment began Feb. 22.

