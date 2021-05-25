Former East Helena police chief appears on child porn charge

When Harrington was told by the investigator that some of the images transmitted were of underage girls, Harrington stated that the person he was corresponding with was "sexually free" and that the two regularly looked at "a lot of porn together," the complaint states.

Harrington spent about 12 years with the East Helena Police Department and was promoted to chief in April 2019. City leaders said they placed Harrington on paid administrative leave Feb. 3, after learning about an allegation of sexual assault against him. Harrington resigned from the department March 5 in a one-sentence email to East Helena Mayor James Schell.

"I hereby resign from my position as an employee of the City of East Helena effective immediately," his letter reads.

In a press release sent Tuesday evening, Schell stated that the child pornography allegations are a separate matter from the sexual assault allegations for which Harrington was placed on administrative leave in March.

"The City of East Helena was not informed prior of the disturbing allegations that came to light today against the former chief of police," Schell said in the statement. "The prior employment investigation conducted by the City of the sexual assault allegation was, to the City's knowledge, a completely separate matter and not associated with these new allegations."