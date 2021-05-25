Former East Helena police chief appears on child porn charge

Former East Helena Police Chief William Daly Harrington made an initial court appearance Tuesday on a criminal complaint accusing him of distributing child pornography, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's office.
Harrington is also under criminal investigation over a separate allegation of sexual assault, according to a press release from the city of East Helena.
His attorney Scott Albers declined to comment on Tuesday.
A criminal complaint filed in the child pornography case and unsealed Tuesday alleges that Harrington, 42, of Helena, distributed child pornography, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said. The crime has a mandatory minimum penalty of five years to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years to life of supervised release.
Harrington voluntarily surrendered to law enforcement Tuesday morning and was taken into custody by the FBI. The arrest is the result of a joint investigation between the FBI and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office as part of the FBI's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided. Harrington was detained pending further proceedings.
According to the criminal complaint and affidavit filed in support of the complaint, in September 2020, a law enforcement officer began investigating a Cybertip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipline, a national centralized reporting system for the online exploitation of children.
The court documents alleged that the investigation led to a Facebook account that used the fictitious name Stella Carlson and was created and controlled by Harrington, who was the East Helena chief of police at the time. The documents further allege that Harrington distributed child pornography to the Facebook account of another person multiple times via Facebook Messenger.
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said the other Facebook user is the subject of an ongoing investigation and other persons of interest are involved.
Harrington allegedly used an email address associated with a mobile disc jockey business he ran and his date of birth when creating the fake social media account.
The criminal complaint asserts that the investigation into Harrington's crimes was ongoing while he was still police chief.
In one instance, Harrington is accused of sending 28 pornographic images and videos to the other Facebook user, at least four of which are believed to depict females in their early teens, on May 22, 2020, the criminal complaint states. Other such exchanges occurred in August and November of 2020.
A search warrant obtained in January resulted in an FBI raid of Harrington's home. Agents seized his cellphone, which also contained child pornography, authorities said.
The criminal complaint states Harrington admitted to owning and using the Stella Carlson Facebook account and that he used it to send pornographic images to the other Facebook user.
When Harrington was told by the investigator that some of the images transmitted were of underage girls, Harrington stated that the person he was corresponding with was "sexually free" and that the two regularly looked at "a lot of porn together," the complaint states.
Harrington spent about 12 years with the East Helena Police Department and was promoted to chief in April 2019. City leaders said they placed Harrington on paid administrative leave Feb. 3, after learning about an allegation of sexual assault against him. Harrington resigned from the department March 5 in a one-sentence email to East Helena Mayor James Schell.
"I hereby resign from my position as an employee of the City of East Helena effective immediately," his letter reads.
In a press release sent Tuesday evening, Schell stated that the child pornography allegations are a separate matter from the sexual assault allegations for which Harrington was placed on administrative leave in March.
"The City of East Helena was not informed prior of the disturbing allegations that came to light today against the former chief of police," Schell said in the statement. "The prior employment investigation conducted by the City of the sexual assault allegation was, to the City's knowledge, a completely separate matter and not associated with these new allegations."
In the matter of the sexual assault complaint, East Helena leadership "took immediate employment actions to ensure the public's safety while providing for a full and fair investigation," the statement reads. "The criminal investigation of the alleged sexual assault is ongoing."
The criminal investigation arm of the Montana Department of Justice is conducting the sexual assault investigation.
"As we have become aware of these latest allegations our thoughts and concerns are with the alleged victims," Schell's statement reads.
Schell said East Helena is committed to having a local police department "its residents can trust and respect."
"We will be seeking to hire a new Chief of Police in the coming months," Schell said in the statement. "During this period the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office continues to augment our law enforcement officers and provide administrative assistance to the City. We appreciate the team effort from the law enforcement community as we move through the rebuilding process of the East Helena Police Department."
Dutton said his deputies have been "helping to cover shifts and maintaining public safety while they seek to hire a new chief."