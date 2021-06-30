Former E. Helena police chief pleads not guilty to child porn charges

Former East Helena Police Chief William Harrington on Tuesday entered a plea of not guilty to three counts of distributing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.
Harrington, who resigned from his post as top cop in East Helena in March following a separate allegation of sexual assault, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge John Johnston in U.S. District Court in Great Falls.
Johnston allowed Harrington to remain on conditional release.
The judge's order states future travel by Harrington is restricted to only Lewis and Clark County. He is on home detention and cannot leave his residence without prior approval from the pretrial services office.
Harrington's location will also be monitored by pretrial services officers.
He is also prohibited from possessing more than one electronic device that has access to the internet and may only have one cellphone that has no online capability or camera. Such devices must be approved by pretrial services, and use of the devices will also be monitored.
The judge further ordered Harrington must not be within 100 yards of a school, park, playground, arcade or any other place primarily used by children under the age of 18 and must participate in a mental health treatment program.
If Harrington is convicted, the charges of distribution of child pornography each come with a mandatory minimum sentence of five years to 20 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, five years to lifetime supervised release and special assessments up to $35,000.
The charge of possession of child pornography comes with a sentence of up to 20 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, five years to lifetime supervised release and up to $17,000 in special assessments.
Chief District Judge Brian Morris issued a scheduling order Tuesday outlining the court proceedings.
A jury trail date is scheduled for August 31 at 9 a.m. in Great Falls.
Harrington resigned from his position as East Helena's police chief March 5 and remains under criminal investigation over the separate allegation of sexual assault.
East Helena Mayor James Schell said in a statement the city is currently working with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office "to provide patrol and emergency response as needed. We greatly appreciate the Sheriff's assistance and the exceptional services of his department during this time."
A report resulting from a third-party investigation into workplace culture within the East Helena Police Department stemming from the sexual assault claim and filed May 11 outlined Harrington's meticulous efforts to isolate his officers and employees from other agencies and each other. The report also claimed Harrington installed video surveillance cameras in the department and GPS tracking devices within the squad cars, allowing only him to monitor employees remotely.
The report, filed by a Great Falls attorney, states "Harrington's tenure with the EHPD did nothing to address these problems (inadequate management and oversight; the failure to define roles and responsibilities; lack of training; outdated policies and procedures; burnout and stress) and in fact seemed to only worsen many of the issues."
The report also pointed to a breakdown of oversight by city leadership, especially Schell.
Schell released a statement regarding the report June 17.
"I take these very important outside investigations extremely seriously as I know the City Council and residents do," Schell's statement reads. "I also take full responsibility for any shortcomings in my leadership that led us to this point and will concentrate my efforts on working with the staff and Council to review and implement the recommendations of those investigations into the City’s policies and procedures moving forward in an honest and transparent fashion. As is the city staff and City Council, I am committed to building on the existing Police Department members and providing the community with an ethical, well respected East Helena Police Department."